UPSC Recruitment 2021: Centre announces list of 31 specialists for lateral entry in senior posts

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday (October 8) declared a list of 31 lateral entry appointments through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries in various central ministries and departments.

The selected candidates include three joint secretaries, 19 directors and nine deputy secretaries, UPSC said. These joint secretaries would be inducted in finance ministry, commerce and industry ministry and agriculture and farmers welfare ministry. While the directors have been selected for commerce and industry ministry, agriculture and farmers welfare ministry, finance ministry, law and justice ministry, consumer affairs ministry, food and public distribution ministry, education ministry, jal shakti ministry, health and family welfare ministry, road transport and highways ministry, civil aviation ministry and skill development and entrepreneurship ministry.

Nine deputy secretaries will fill the vacancies in education ministry, environment, forests and climate change ministry, statistics and programme implementation ministry, steel ministry, corporate affairs ministry, mines ministry, ports shipping and waterways ministry, heavy industries and public enterprises ministry and housing and urban affairs ministry.

The UPSC had invited online applications for joint secretary and director level posts on February 6 and for deputy secretary level posts on March 20. Around 295 applications for joint secretary level posts, 1,247 applications for director level posts and 489 applications for deputy secretary level posts were received.

Out of these, 231 candidates were shortlisted for the interviews held from September 27 to October 8. The Commission finally recommended 31 candidates for the appointment as joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said it is a "major step to place the right talent for the right role". "As a major step to place the right talent for the right role, DoPT announces 31 lateral entry recruitments, after due selection process by UPSC, as Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary in different ministries/departments of government of India," Singh tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV