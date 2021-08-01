UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for four posts, check direct link and other details

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Weed Science), Research Officer (Implementation) and Senior Grade of Indian Information Service. The central recruiting agency informed that the interested candidates can ONLY apply online through its official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in.

Post: Assistant Director at the Central Fertilizer Quality Control and Training Institute (CFQCTI), Faridabad

Number of vacancies: 03

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification: Master's Degree in Chemistry with specialization in Inorganic or Organic or Analytical Chemistry or MSc (Agriculture) with specialization in Soil Science or Agriculture Chemistry

Post: Assistant Director (Weed Science) at the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad

Number of vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification: MSc Degree in Agricultural (Agronomy) with specialization in Weed Science or MSc Degree in Botany with Weed Science as a subject from a recognized University or Institution

Post: Research Officer (Implementation) at the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs

Number of vacancies: 08

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification: Master's degree in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level; or Master's degree in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of the two as a medium of an examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

Post: Senior Grade of Indian Information Service at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Number of vacancies: 34

Pay Scale: Level-07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Qualification: A degree from a recognized University or Institute; Diploma/Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University; or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institute; Candidates must have studied concerned Indian language up to 10th Class.

Last date: The last date for submission of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through the ORA website is August 12, 2021 (11:59 PM).

