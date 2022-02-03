हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC CSE exam

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, 861 vacancies notified at upsc.gov.in, direct link to notification here

Interested candidates can apply for the Civil Services exam through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Registration begins, 861 vacancies notified at upsc.gov.in, direct link to notification here
Representational image

New Delhi: UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022 notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the Civil Services exam through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The application process has begun and will conclude on February 22, 2022 at 6 pm. The UPSC will hold the Civil Service prelims 2022 exam on June 5. Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main examination. 

UPSC has notified a total of 861 vacancies, out of which 34 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. 

It is to be noted that applications are now invited for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination only.

Educational qualification:

Candidates are required to hold a degree of universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification here

Age limit

Candidates should be between 21 years of age to 32 years of age as on August 1, 2022. 

Selection process

CSE exam is held in two stages-- Preiminary and Main exam. Those who qualify Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) appear for the Main Examination. Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) is conducted for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts mentioned in the notification. 

