CSE 2020

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 answer key released on upsc.gov.in, check steps to download

UPSC has released the Civil Services Answer Key 2020 for General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II.

Representational image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Answer Key 2020. Candidates can download the answer key from the official UPSC website on upsc.gov.in. 

The UPSC examination was held on October 4, 2020, while the final result was announced on September 24, 2021. UPSC has released the Civil Services prelims exam Answer Key 2020 for General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II.

UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020: Check steps to download

1. Visit the official UPSC website on upsc.gov.in.

2. Under the examination section, click on answer keys link. 

3. A new page will open. Click on UPSC Civil Services Answer Key 2020 link for Paper I and Paper II.

4. The answer key PDF will open. 

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

Shubam Kumar had bagged all India rank 1, followed by Jagriti Awasthi who secured the second position in the final results announced by UPSC for Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020 in September. Out of the 761 candidates who cleared the Civil Services Exam 2020, 545 were men and 216 were female candidates. 

CSE 2020CSE 2020 answer keyUnion Public Service CommissionCivil Services Answer Key 2020
