UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 final results announced, check here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (September 24) announced the final results of Civil Services Examination, 2020. Around 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Shubham Kumar bagged the top position, while Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain scored the second and third ranks respectively in the Civil Services Exam 2020.

Out of the 761 candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Exam 2020, 545 are men and 216 women candidates.

(This is breaking news. Refresh for updates)