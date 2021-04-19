UPSC recruitment: Civil service interviews deferred amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred its civil services examination 2020 interviews as a the country is witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases, the information was shared on Monday via an official statement.

"The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present," the statement issued by the Commission said. "Revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC," it said.

The civil services examination is held annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

In its special meeting, the UPSC considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic on Monday.