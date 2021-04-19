हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC recruitment: Civil service interviews deferred amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred its civil services examination 2020 interviews as a the country is witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases.

UPSC recruitment: Civil service interviews deferred amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred its civil services examination 2020 interviews as a the country is witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases, the information was shared on Monday via an official statement.

"The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present," the statement issued by the Commission said. "Revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC," it said.

The civil services examination is held annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and interview - to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

In its special meeting, the UPSC considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic on Monday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC recruitmentUPSC 2021
Next
Story

UPSC NDA 2021 exam to be held on April 18, check these important guidelines

Must Watch

PT58S

Lockdown In UP: High court instructs lockdown in 5 cities of UP