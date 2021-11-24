हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC Civil Services main exam 2021 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, get direct link here

The UPSC Civil Services main exam 2021 will commence on January 7 and last till January 16. 

UPSC Civil Services main exam 2021 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, get direct link here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Civil Services main exam 2021. Candidates can check the timetable on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

The Civil Services main exam 2021 will commence on January 7 and last till January 16. The nine papers will be conducted in two sessions-- morning and afternoon. The morning session will begin at 9 am and end at 12 noon while the forenoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Check the timetable here

Candidates should keep in mind that selection to civil services is held in three stages-- a preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam which was held in October are eligible for the main exam. Candidates who qualify in the main exam will be called for interview.

Meanwhile, UPSC has released the detailed application form (DAF) I for the civil service main exam 2021. Candidates have been given the provision to change exam centres. If a candidate wants to change the mains exam centre they can do so by filling the DAF I. The deadline joto fill the DAF I form is December 1. 

