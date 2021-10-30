UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of civil service prelims 2021 exam. Candidates can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Prelims 2021 exam, earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, was later conducted on October 10 in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

An official release by UPSC read, “On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 held on October 10, 2021, the candidates with the following roll numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021.”

The final result will be declared when all three stages are completed — prelims, mains and Interview/personality test. The marks secured by each candidate as well as the cut-off of each stage will be published by the commission after the declaration of the final result.

Candidates who cleared the prelim exam will have to now apply for Civil Services (Main) Examination. “In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all successful candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021," UPSC said

“The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission," the statement added. The main exam 2021 will be held from January 7 to January 16, 2022.

