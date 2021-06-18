UPSC Engineering Services Exam Prelims 2021 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the preliminary phase of the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2021. UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 will be conducted on July 18, 2021.

Candidates who are going to sit for the examination need to note that the timetable for the same is available on the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Stage I examination will take place in two shifts. The first shift will start from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The first paper duration will be for 2 hours and will comprise of 200 marks and the second paper duration will be for 3 hours and will comprise of 300 marks.

As per the timetable, General Studies And Engineering Aptitude Paper will be conducted in the first shift and Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper) in the second shift.

The candidates who will qualify for the UPSC ESE 2021 prelims will be eligible to appear for the main examination followed by an interview.

A total of 215 vacancies will be filled through the ESE 2021 in Survey of India Group 'A' Service, Indian Defence Service of Engineers, Indian Naval Armament Service, Indian Skill Development Service, Central Engineering Service (Roads), Central Power Engineering Service, Indian Radio Regulatory Service and other services.

Live TV