UPSC ESE Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for over 240 vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of Group A and Group B posts. The eligible and interested candidates are required to register for Engineering Service Exam 2022 (ESE 2022) on or before October 12, 2021.

The candidates can apply on the website the official website of the commission- upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

It may be noted that a total of 247 vacancies are available under Civil Engineering Cadre, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC ESE Prelims Exam will be conducted on February 20, 2022.

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Important dates

Online Registration start date - September 22, 2021

Last Date of Online Registration - October 20, 2021

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 247

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Age limit

Candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Selection process

The candidates will have to complete three rounds to get selected. The first will be a preliminary exam of 500 marks, followed by the main exam of 600 marks and finally an interview of 200 marks. Final qualified candidates will be called for medical examination.

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Educational qualification

The candidate should be a graduate from BE/BTech from a recognised university. The candidate should have cleared Sections A and B of the institution examinations of the institution. The applicant should have passed graduate membership of the institution and electronics and the radio engineers, London held after November 1959.

