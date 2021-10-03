हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2022: Apply for 247 vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC ESE Recruitment 2022:  

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started accepting online application for recruitment of Group A and Group B Posts interested candidates are required to register for Engineering Service Exam 2022 (ESE 2022) on or before October 12, 2021 on website upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. 

A total of 247 vacancies are available under Civil Engineering Cadre, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

CHECK DIRECT LINK HERE

Those candidates who will apply for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2021 will be called for UPSC ESE Prelims Exam which will be conducted on February 20, 2022.

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Important dates 

Online Registration start date - September 22, 2021

Last Date of Online Registration - October 20, 2021

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Educational Qualification

* B.E/B.Tech from a Recognised University incorporated by an Act of  the Central or State Legislature in India  or other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission  Act,  1956; or
* Should have clearedSections A and B of  the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers  (India); or
* Degree/Diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such  conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time, or
* Qualified in Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India) or
* Qualified in Associate Membership Examination  Parts II and III/Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India; or
* Passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after  November, 1959

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Age limit

The candidate must be between 21 to 30 years of age

UPSC ESE Notification 2022: Selection process

There will be three round for the selection of the candidates

- Preliminary Exam of 500 Marks
- Mains Exam of 600 Marks
- Interview of 200 Marks

Final qualified candidates will be called for medical examination. 

