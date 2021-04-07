हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC IES Exam 2021

UPSC IES ISS Recruitment 2021: Registrations begin, check how to apply

The commission will conduct the recruitment examination on July 16 and will continue for three days

File photo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams on Wednesday (April 7). 

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC IES, ISS 2021 examination on or before 27 April on UPSC websites - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. UPSC IES Online Applications can be withdrawn from May 4 to May 10, 2021. 

The commission will conduct the recruitment examination on July 16 (Friday) and will continue for three days.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies, out of which, 15 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service, and 11 for Indian Statistical Service.

Important Dates:

Last date of UPSC IES ISS registration - 27 April 2021 till 6 PM

Online applications can be withdrawn from - 4 May 2021 to 10 May 2021

UPSC IES ISS exam date - 16 July 2021 till 3 days

UPSC IES ISS admit card date - Second or third week of June 2021

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts - 26

Indian Economic Service - 15 Posts

Indian Statistical Service - 11 Posts

Admit Card 2021:

UPSC IES Admit Card is expected to be released in the second or third week of June.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

A candidate applying for the position must possess a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

Age Limit

21 to 30 years

Selection Process:

Written Exam - 1000 Marks

Interview - 200 Marks

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here.

