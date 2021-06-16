UPSC Indian Forest Services Main results declared, check direct link here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Indian Forest Services (Main) exam on Wednesday (June 16).

The examination IFS Main 2020 exam was conducted by the UPSC from February 28, 2021 to March 7, 2021.

The UPSC has published the roll numbers of the candidates who qualified the IFS Main exam on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a Personality Test. The Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be held in due course at the New Delhi office, said UPSC in a statement.

“A candidate who qualifies for Personality Test /Interview on the basis of Result of Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020, will be required to submit their Order of references for zone(s) / state(s) cadre,” read the notification by UPSC.

“The preferences once opted and submitted cannot be modified or changed at a later stage,” it added.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result after conducting the Personality Test.

