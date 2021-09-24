UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021 registration begins for women candidates, here’s direct link to apply

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday (September 24, 2021) started the registration process for UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021 for women candidates. The UPSC women aspirants need to note that they can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in.

All the women who want to take part in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 can apply on the commission’s website till 6 pm on October 8, 2021. The move follows a Supreme Court directive on the issue last month.

Additionally, the commission in an official statement on Friday said that now unmarried women are allowed to apply for the national defence academy (NDA) and naval academy exam.

“In compliance with the apex court's interim direction, the UPSC has decided to open the application on upsconline.Nic.In for this exam to enable "unmarried women candidates only" who are otherwise eligible in terms of nationality, age, educational qualification etc.,” the statement said.

"Women candidates are not required to pay a fee for their application for this examination," the statement added.

The commission also added that the physical standards and the number of vacancies would be notified after it is received from the Ministry of Defence.

The examination is scheduled to be held on November 14, an official said.

The admission of the women candidates in the national defence academy and naval academy examination (II), 2021, will remain provisional and subject to the final outcome of a writ petition pending in the court or such other order(s) as may be passed by the Supreme Court and action by the government of India in the matter, the statement said.

In a major step towards gender equality, the apex court had on August 18 allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to national defence academy.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order on a plea filed by a person named Kush Kalra who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to allow eligible female candidates to appear in the 'national defence academy and naval academy examination' and train at the NDA.

