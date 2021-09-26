हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC Recruitment 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 Assistant Director, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 Assistant Director, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Director and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive till October 14, 2021. 

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below:

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2021. 
  • Last date for printing online applications will be till October 15, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

  • Assistant Engineer: 5 Posts 
  • Civil Hydrographic Officer: 2 Posts 
  • Junior Technical Officer: 9 Posts 
  • Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 Post 
  • Assistant Engineer Grade.I: 7 Posts
  • Assistant Survey Officer: 4 Posts 
  • Stores Officer: 1 Post 
  • Assistant Director Grade-II: 30 Posts 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria here- Detailed Notification.  

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The candidates need to note that they are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. Additionally, no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

