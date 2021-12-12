UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Sub Divisional Engineer posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has issued notification for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer, Civil in the office of Chief Engineer cum Special Secretary, Engineering in the Union Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in. It may be noted that the last day to apply for the post is December 30, 2021, while the last day to print the application form is December 31, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Candidates can apply till December 30, 2021

Candidates can print the application form till December 31, 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit of candidates is 35 years. It may be noted that certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Detailed notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website-upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS" link

Step 3. In the new window, click on notification link titled "Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil)."

Step 4. Click on Apply Now option

Step 5. Read the terms and conditions and then fill up the application form

Step 6. Upload necessary documents including Education Qualification, Caste Certificate and others.

Step 7. Click on submit and save the application form for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25, while no fee would be charged for SC, ST, Woman, PwBD candidates.

Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates.

