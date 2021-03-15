UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check eligibility, apply for various posts at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Lady Medical Officer, Principal Design Officer, and various other posts on its official website. The applications can be submitted online.

Eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm. The last date for submission online application is April 2, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill five vacancies. Two vacancies being for Lady Medical Officer (Family Welfare), and one each for Principal Design Officer (Electrical), Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), and Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect.

Interested candidates can check the requirements listed below:

Lady Medical Officer (Family Welfare):

A recognized Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of the Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in the sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Completion of Compulsory rotating internship.

Principal Design Officer (Electrical):

A candidate must possess a degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Candidates should also have ten years practical experience in the design/installation/ construction of ships.

Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical):

A candidate should have a degree in Naval Architecture from a recognized University and eight years practical experience in design, communication, survey, and repairs of Ships carried out in shipbuilding or ship repairing yards or any Design or survey Organization after the period of the degree course.

Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect:

A candidate should have a degree in Architecture or an equivalent diploma from a recognized University /Institution or equivalent recognized by the Council of Architecture and two-year experience under a Registered Architect.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification on upsc.gov.in.

