UPSC Recruitment 2021: Several AE, ASO, Asst Director vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Director, Assistant Engineer, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Junior Technical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic, Assistant Survey Officer and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive till October 14, 2021.
The candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below:
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates
- Last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2021.
- Last date for printing online applications will be till October 15, 2021.
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Official Notification
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Assistant Engineer: 5 Posts
- Civil Hydrographic Officer: 2 Posts
- Junior Technical Officer: 9 Posts
- Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 Post
- Assistant Engineer Grade.I: 7 Posts
- Assistant Survey Officer: 4 Posts
- Stores Officer: 1 Post
- Assistant Director Grade-II: 30 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria here- Detailed Notification.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees
The candidates need to note that they are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. Additionally, no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.