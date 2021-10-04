UPSC Recruitment 2021: Several AE, ASO, Asst Director vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Director, Assistant Engineer, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Junior Technical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic, Assistant Survey Officer and other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive till October 14, 2021.

The candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details below:

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to apply for the posts is till October 14, 2021.

Last date for printing online applications will be till October 15, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Engineer: 5 Posts

Civil Hydrographic Officer: 2 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 9 Posts

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Engineer Grade.I: 7 Posts

Assistant Survey Officer: 4 Posts

Stores Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Director Grade-II: 30 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria here- Detailed Notification.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The candidates need to note that they are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. Additionally, no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Live TV