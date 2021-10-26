हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Several Assistant Professor, Assistant Director vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, see details

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for several vacancies and has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Medical Officer in various departments. 

The advertisement has been released on UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in) and interested candidates can check all the important details below. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Name and number of vacancies

  1. Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) -- 1
  2. Assistant Defence Estates Officer -- 6
  3. Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) -- 3
  4. Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) -- 3
  5. Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) -- 3
  6. Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) -- 2
  7. Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) -- 1
  8. Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) -- 2
  9. Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) -- 2
  10. Assistant Director (Economist) -- 1
  11. Assistant Director (Information Technology) -- 29
  12. Assistant Director (Horticulture) -- 3
  13. Medical Officer (Ayurveda) --  3
  14. Medical Officer (Unani) -- 5

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The Commission has said that applications received through any other mode would not be accepted.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply till November 11, 2021. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check official advertisement

Click here to check more recruitment stories

