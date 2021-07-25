हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies in Ministry of Home Affairs, check eligibility, payscale and important details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified vacancies for eight (08) positions of Research Officer (Implementation) in the Regional Implementation Offices, Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission — upsconline.nic.in— and interested candidates are required to fill and submit the same on or before August 12.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Master’s degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. Master’s degree of a recognised University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level. Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level.

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of the two as a medium of an examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

 

Age Limit: 30 years

Upon selection, the research officers will be required to serve any Office of the eight Regional Implementation Offices (Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bangalore, and Cochin), the official notification reads.

Live TV

