DU Recruitment

DU Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College is hiring for Assistant Professor posts, check details here

DU Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official Rajdhani College website at rajdhanicollege.ac.in.

New Delhi: Delhi University’s Rajdhani College has invited applications to hire for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official Rajdhani College website at rajdhanicollege.ac.in. The last day to apply for the posts is May 21, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 90 vacancies in Rajdhani college. 

DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

Chemistry     9 Posts

Commerce    14 Posts

Computer Science   2 Posts

Economics          5 Posts

English          5 Posts

Hindi       2 Posts

History      7 Posts

Mathematics   10 Posts

Physics       18 Posts

Political Science   7 Posts

Sanskrit          4 Posts

Environmental Science     3 Posts

Electronics          4 Posts

DU Recruitment 2022: Application fees

UR/OBC/EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants are exempted from paying the fees. Candidates should note that the application fees has to be paid in online mode only, through debit/ credit card or net banking. 

For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification HERE

