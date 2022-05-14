New Delhi: Delhi University’s Rajdhani College has invited applications to hire for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official Rajdhani College website at rajdhanicollege.ac.in. The last day to apply for the posts is May 21, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 90 vacancies in Rajdhani college.
DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Chemistry 9 Posts
Commerce 14 Posts
Computer Science 2 Posts
Economics 5 Posts
English 5 Posts
Hindi 2 Posts
History 7 Posts
Mathematics 10 Posts
Physics 18 Posts
Political Science 7 Posts
Sanskrit 4 Posts
Environmental Science 3 Posts
Electronics 4 Posts
DU Recruitment 2022: Application fees
UR/OBC/EWS category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants are exempted from paying the fees. Candidates should note that the application fees has to be paid in online mode only, through debit/ credit card or net banking.
For eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification HERE.
ALSO READ: IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Engineering Assistant posts on iocl.com, details here