UPSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Apply for over 180 vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) need to hurry up as the last date to apply for over 180 vacancies is approaching.

According to the notification released on UPSC's official website at www.upsc.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being held to recruit Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Engineers, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer and Assistant Professors.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Assistant Commissioner: 02

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition): 29

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics): 74

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex): 54

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17

Administrative Officer: 09

Assistant Professor: 02

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Interested candidates can only apply online at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. They don't need to write to the Commission for application forms.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees?

Candidates are needed to pay an application fee of Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

Interested candidates need to apply by January 13 (11:59 PM).

Candidates are requested to keep visiting UPSC's official website (http://www.upsconline.nic.in) for the latest updates.

