UPSC Recruitment 2022: Over 40 vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced over 40 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. As per the notification released on UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being held to fill posts of Assistant Editors, Photographic Officers, Technical Officers, among others.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check important details.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01

Photographic Officer: 01

Scientist "B" (Toxicology): 01

Technical Officer: 04

Driller-in-Charge: 03

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 03

System Analyst: 06

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01

Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 35 years

Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 30 years

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 35 years

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 35 years

Driller-in-Charge – 30 years

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 40 years

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 35 years

System Analyst – 35 years

Senior Lecturer – 50 years

UPSC Jobs 2022: How to apply?

​Candidates can only apply ONLINE through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in as the applications received through any other mode are not accepted.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply?

The last date to apply is March 31, 2022 (11:59 PM).

UPSC Jobs 2022: Application fee?

For General category candidates, the application fee is Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates.

The candidates are advised to submit the Online Recruitment Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date.

