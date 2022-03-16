हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Over 40 vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is March 31.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Over 40 vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, check details here
Representational Image

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced over 40 vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. As per the notification released on UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being held to fill posts of Assistant Editors, Photographic Officers, Technical Officers, among others.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check important details.

 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

  • Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01
  • Photographic Officer: 01
  • Scientist "B" (Toxicology): 01 
  • Technical Officer: 04
  • Driller-in-Charge: 03
  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23
  • Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 03 
  • System Analyst: 06
  • Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01
  • Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01
  • Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

  • Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 35 years
  • Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 30 years
  • Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 35 years
  • Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 35 years
  • Driller-in-Charge – 30 years
  • Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 40 years
  • Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 35 years
  • System Analyst – 35 years
  • Senior Lecturer – 50 years

UPSC Jobs 2022: How to apply?

​Candidates can only apply ONLINE through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in as the applications received through any other mode are not accepted.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply?

The last date to apply is March 31, 2022 (11:59 PM).

UPSC Jobs 2022: Application fee?

For General category candidates, the application fee is Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates.

UPSC Jobs 2022: Check official notification

The candidates are advised to submit the Online Recruitment Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC recruitmentUPSC Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Over 90 vacancies released at esic.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M52S

25 pictures related to the oath ceremony of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann