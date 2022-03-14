UPSC Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at upsc.gov.in, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced various vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.
According to the notification available on UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being held to fill over 40 vacant posts.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Assistant Editor (Telugu): 01
- Photographic Officer: 01
- Scientist "B" (Toxicology): 01
- Technical Officer: 04
- Driller-in-Charge: 03
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical): 23
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 03
- System Analyst: 06
- Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 01
- Senior Lecturer (General Surgery): 01
- Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 01
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
- Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 35 years
- Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 30 years
- Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 35 years
- Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 35 years
- Driller-in-Charge – 30 years
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 40 years
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 35 years
- System Analyst – 35 years
- Senior Lecturer – 50 years
UPSC Jobs 2022: How to apply
Candidates must apply ONLINE through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The Commission has said that the applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply
The last date to apply for these positions is March 31, 2022 (11:59 PM).
UPSC Jobs 2022: Application fee
For General category candidates, the application fee is Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates.
UPSC Jobs 2022: Check official notification
The candidates are advised to submit the Online Recruitment Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date.