UPTET 2021 notification: Exam date to be declared in July?

Lucknow: The notification of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET) exam was expected to be released on May 11 but got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the UPTET exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 25. However, was delayed due to the delay in the registration process.

Since the unlock is around the corner and Uttar Pradesh is easing the lockdown restrictions, the notification for the recruitment process is expected to be released soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Exam Regulatory Authority Secretary has already sent a proposal to the government for the same, KhabarSatta reported.

The online application process is likely to begin on July 15, 2021.

The UPTET notification will consist of important details regarding the exam, application process, eligibility criteria, important dates, exam pattern, syllabus among other things.

The qualified candidates will receive their UPTET eligibility certificate once the results are out. The UPTET eligibility certificate will be valid for five years.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to be recruited as primary or upper-primary level teachers in the government schools of Uttar Pradesh. The state-level exam is held once a year by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

Around 17 lakh candidates appear for the UPTET exam every year. It is mandatory to clear the UPTET exam for the job of a teacher in the state.

As the COVID-19 situation is coming under control UPTET Exam Regulatory Authority may conduct exams in the month of August if the conditions remain favourable.

