UP Board Exam Result 2021: Important update for class 10 and 12 students

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held an important meeting regarding board exams with the officials on Sunday (June 13) and announced that there will be no merit list for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams.

The board exams were cancelled due to the bad conditions in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UP government also decided that once the situation improves, the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be provided with a fair chance to appear in board examinations if they wish to increase their marks.

An official of the Uttar Pradesh education department stated that “we are giving an option to students that if they are not satisfied with the marks for the cancelled exam, the board will allow them to appear in the said exam next year when high school and intermediate examinations will be held.”

Also, a committee has been formed under the additional chief secretary of secondary education Aradhana Shukla, to conduct meetings with various stakeholders regarding the evaluation criteria for the cancelled examinations.

Over 4,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, educationists and the general public were received.

Earlier this month, UP Board Class 12 exams were scrapped due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after the decision on CBSE board exams.

