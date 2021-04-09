Uttar Pradesh TGT, PGT Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended till April 25, check details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the last date of Application for Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher TGT PGT Recruitment 2021.

Now, the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 application deadline is Sunday (April 25), 2021, and the last date to submit the online fee is set to Friday (April 23). The interested candidates can apply on the official site of UPSESSB, upsessb.org.in

There are a total of 15198 vacant posts are available under Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021. Out of the total vacancies, 12603 are for UP TGT and the remaining 2595 for UP PGT Posts.

The minimum age of the applicants registered for recruitment is 21 years.

TGT candidates need to have a Graduate Degree in a relevant subject and B.Ed.

Candidates that are applying for PGT posts must have a Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed.

The online application for the Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021 began on Friday (March 16), 2021. The candidates who are interested in the post offered must check the qualification criteria before applying for the Uttar Pradesh TGT PGT Recruitment 2021. All the required information can be obtained from the official website.

