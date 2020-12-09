हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Uttarakhand Group C exams: Candidates get respite in maximum age limit

The candidates have got a respite in the maximum age limit. 

Uttarakhand Group C exams: Candidates get respite in maximum age limit
Representational Image

Dehradun: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Uttarakhand government has given a one-time relaxation in the Group 'C' examinations.

The candidates have got a respite in the maximum age limit. The decision of the state government comes after the 2019 and 2020 recruitment process was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the selection process of Group 'C' examinations as per the 2020 press release, the upper age limit will now be calculated on the basis of this date - January 1, 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand government decided to open higher educational institutions from December 15

The higher educational institutions will have to comply with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Notably, schools and colleges across India were shut down indefinitely since mid-March due to a countrywide shutdown as part of a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain shut as a precautionary measure. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Bank offering 8500 vacancies; know important dates and direct links to apply
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT25M9S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): BJP Vs TMC in West Bengal?