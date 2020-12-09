Uttarakhand Group C exams: Candidates get respite in maximum age limit

Dehradun: Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Uttarakhand government has given a one-time relaxation in the Group 'C' examinations.

The candidates have got a respite in the maximum age limit. The decision of the state government comes after the 2019 and 2020 recruitment process was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the selection process of Group 'C' examinations as per the 2020 press release, the upper age limit will now be calculated on the basis of this date - January 1, 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttarakhand government decided to open higher educational institutions from December 15.

The higher educational institutions will have to comply with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Notably, schools and colleges across India were shut down indefinitely since mid-March due to a countrywide shutdown as part of a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain shut as a precautionary measure.