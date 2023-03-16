topStoriesenglish2584340
WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out On wbpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule For JE, Judicial/Account Service and More Here

WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 is now available on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download WBPSC exam schedule PDF. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a detailed exam calendar for upcoming examinations. Candidates who have applied for various examinations conducted by the commission can check the schedule for the papers by downloading the WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 PDF from the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 from the official website by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How to Download the WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 PDF

  1. Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF COMMISSION'S FORTHCOMING EXAMINATIONS, 2023" under the "WHAT'S NEW" tab
  3. WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 PDF will be displayed on your screen, download it
  4. Save the WBPSC Exam schedule for future reference

WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 PDF Direct Link

 

