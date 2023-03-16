WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out On wbpsc.gov.in, Check Schedule For JE, Judicial/Account Service and More Here

WBPSC Exam Calendar 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a detailed exam calendar for upcoming examinations. Candidates who have applied for various examinations conducted by the commission can check the schedule for the papers by downloading the WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 PDF from the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 from the official website by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How to Download the WBPSC Exam Calender 2023 PDF