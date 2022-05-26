New Delhi: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited applications to hire for Constable vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on the official West Bengal Police website at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates must note that the application process will begin on May 29, 2022 and the last day to apply for the posts is June 27, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 1666 vacancies in the Kolkata Police.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Constable 1410 posts

Lady Constable 256 posts

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years while the upper age limit is 27 years old as on January 1, 2022. For Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes candidates, the upper age limit is relaxable as per extant rules/orders of the Government. “The upper age limit is also relaxable for Home Guards Personnel as per existing Government Rules. However, Age relaxation is NOT available to Civic Volunteers,” the official notification read.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The registration fee for candidates except for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe categories is Rs 170, while for SC/ST category candidates the fee is Rs 20.

West Bengal Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake Preliminary Written Test which will be followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview that will be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

For more details, read the official notification HERE.

