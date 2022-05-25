New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications to hire for various selection posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official SSC website on ssc.nic.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 13, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 797 posts.

SSC recruitment 2022: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: May 23

Last date for the submission of online applications: June 13

Last date for submission of online fee payment: June 15

Last date for generation of offline Challan: June 16

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: June 27-29

Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentative)

SSC recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to undertake Computer Based Mode exam that will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. “Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT) of the qualified candidates, wherever applicable, will be conducted by the Administration of UT of Ladakh,” the official notification read.

SSC recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay application fees of Rs 100. Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from the payment of fees.

Candidates must note that only residents of Ladakh and who possess a Resident Certificate as per format at Annexure-VII issued by a Competent Authority in accordance with the Union territory of Ladakh Grant of Resident Certificate (Procedure) Order, 2021 are eligible to apply, SSC said in its notice.

For vacancy details and other details, read the official notification HERE.

