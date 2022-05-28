New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to hire for Drug Inspector, Vice-Principal, Senior Lecturer and several other posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the posts is June 16. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 161 vacancies in several departments.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Drug Inspector 3 posts

Assistant Keeper 1 post

Master in Chemistry 1 post

Mineral Officer 20 posts

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director 2 posts

Senior Lecturer 3 posts

Vice-Principal 131 posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 25. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community are exempted from the payment of fees.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Drug Inspector 30 years

Assistant Keeper 30 years

Master in Chemistry: 38 years

Mineral Officer: 30 years

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director: 30 years

Senior Lecturer: 40 years for SCs and 38 years for OBCs

Vice-Principal: 35 years

Senior Lecturer: 55 years

Some age limits are relaxable for reserved categories. For details on age limit, eligibility and other information, read the official notification HERE.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in. "Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected," the UPSC said. Candidates will also be required to upload the documents/certificates including Date of Birth, Experience (preferably in prescribed format), Desirable Qualification(s) etc. or any other information, to support the claims made by them.

