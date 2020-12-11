Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Railway recruitment exams from December 15, candidates need to follow These COVID Protocols

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) that will start conducting exams for various posts from December 15, on Friday announced a slew of measures, rules and protocols to be followed by candidates who would be appearing in the exams.

Candidates appearing for the Indian Railways exam will be checked for temperature upon entry and if their temperature exceeds more than the prescribed limit, they will not be allowed inside the exam hall/venue. They will also have to keep wearing masks throught the examination period.

Additionally, candidates will also have to furnish COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format upon entry. Those candidates who fail to furnish such self-declaration will be barred from appearing for the exams.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) is set to conduct exams for over 2.44 crore candidates from December 15. Meanwhile, Railways has received 2.40 lakh applications against 1.4 lakh vacancies for RRB NTPC, Ministerial and RRB Group D posts.

South Western Railway Vacancy

Meanwhile, the South Western Railway has invited online application from interested candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training upder the Apprentices Act 1961, offering over 1000 of vacancies.

This notification is open to all candidates with prescribed educational qualification. The candidates who have registered with local employment exchange falling in Karnataka and adjoining districts of states, served by south western railway i.e, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa will be given preference. The other candidates will be given opportunity if the slots were unfilled, the notification said.

After preparation of merit list, the candidates will have to appear for document verification.

Apprentices will be engaged in the following trades with the break up as under:

Application fee: Rs 100 while payment will have to be made online through payment gateway.

How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online via www.rrchubli.in and the detailed instructions for filing up online applications will be available on the website.

This is the direct link to apply for the post

https://jobs.rrchubli.in/ActApprentice2020-21/

Important dates to remember

Live TV

#mute

The online application can be submitted online upto January 9, 2021.