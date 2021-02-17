Join BJP, if you feel suffocated in Congress: Rajasthan MP Kirodi Lal Meena to Sachin Pilot

Dausa (Jaipur): BJP parliamentarian Kirodi Lal Meena made a big statement on Congress’ Sachin Pilot asking him to join Bharatiya Janata Party if he is feeling suffocated in Rajasthan Congress.

'You are an energetic leader, and if you keep patience, you will get everything you are entitled to,' Kirodi Lal Meena was quoted by Patrika as saying.

Further, taking a dig at the Congress-led state government, Meena said that the party's internal fight is fatal for the state as it still remains underdeveloped.

When asked about Vasundhra Raje's acceptance in BJP, Meena stated that Raje is the leader with mass support, and hopes she toes the party lines.

The statement comes amidst rumours of Raje parting ways with the party.

Setting aside these speculations, Kirodi Lal Meena said that the question of sidelining Raje does not arise.

Ironically, Meena himself had once formed a separate party but later rejoined BJP.