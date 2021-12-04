हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanpur's shocking triple murder! Doctor kills wife, children over alleged Omicron tension

The police said that the accused told his brother that he (doctor) was reeling under depression. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: A doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has allegedly killed his wife and children in their home in the Kalyanpur area on Friday (December 3, 2021) evening. 

As per several media reports, the doctor, who is on the run now, was tensed over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. 

The police said that he informed his brother about the killings and said that he (doctor) was reeling under depression. The brother then informed the police of the crime who then rushed to the spot. 

"In a WhatsApp message, the doctor informed his brother about the offence and said he was reeling under depression," the police informed.

The police said that further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

