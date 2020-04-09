With no work, Mumbai's famed dabbawalas seek financial help during COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI: With the ongoing lockdown to check the novel coronavirus severely impacting their tiffin delivery service, Mumbai's famed dabbawalas are now seeking financial help from the government to sustain their business and cope up with the current crisis.

According to the Zee Media sources, the dabbawalas had on March 31 stopped the tiffin delivery in Mumbai and extended full support to the 21-day lockdown announced by the Centre to limit the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and due to the strict implementation of restrictive measures in Mumbai, the dabbawalas are unable to meet their daily needs.

Known for their flawless tiffin delivery service and excellent management skills in the world, the dabbawalas depend on lakhs of their daily customers for running their business.

Unlike Deliveroo and Uber Eats, the dabbawalas do not deliver restaurant food. Instead, they pick up home-cooked meals – mostly from the customers’ own houses – and deliver them to their workplace in time for lunch.

They distribute nearly 200,000 home-cooked lunches a day, six days a week in Mumbai – the financial capital of India. But, never in past 130 years, the famed dabbawalas had to stop the tiffin delivery for so long, and with indications from the government to further extend the lockdown, they will not be able to resume services anytime soon.

Clearly, with no work these days, the dabbawalas are facing an acute financial crunch in running their business and seeking financial help from people and the state government.

It may be recalled that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Wednesday urged people to use masks while going out of their homes and appealed to former defence health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join the "war" against coronavirus.

In his address to the state via live webcast, Thackeray regretted the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the lockdown, but said, "we don't have any other option". Appealing citizens to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "People should inculcate a habit using homemade masks while stepping out of their homes to buy essentials now, and also later when the situation improves."

He urged former defence health services personnel, nurses and ward boys who have retired from service and those who are trained in medical service but don't have jobs to come forward to help the state in the "war" against coronavirus. "Maharashtra needs you," he added.

Uddhav said those who wish to help the state in fighting the virus should give their contact numbers on the email ID Covidyoddha@gmail.Com. The CM said separate clinics for ailments like cough, cold and fever will be set up in every ward and 'COVID hospitals' will also be set up to ensure there is no transmission.

Treatment will be given separately to asymptomatic patients, those showing mild symptoms and those with severe symptoms and other illnesses. He said there is a shortage of ventilators, masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits the world over.

Thackeray said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need for supplying food grains at concessional rates to those with annual income up to Rs 1 lakh. He asked people to spend their time at home by exercising since fitness is necessary to be able to face future economic challenges with determination.

He also appealed to people, especially the high-risk category ones with ailments like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes to maintain dietary restrictions.