Bengaluru: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association is holding a strike in Bengaluru on Monday. The federation, which includes unions of bus, auto and taxi drivers, among others, called the strike over the state government’s “failure” to fulfil their demands, including a ban on cab aggregator apps. The strike was declared in protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses. The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit. The protest is expected to affect the transport service in the city.

#WATCH | Karnataka | Private transport unions in Bengaluru hold a strike in Bengaluru demanding the withdrawal of the Congress government's Shakti Yojana (Scheme).



The scheme aims to offer free bus rides within the state to women and transgender people.

However, in the wake of the strike, the Karnataka Transport Department has made arrangements in order to tackle the Bandh called by the private bus, taxi and auto unions. The transport department is preparing to ply a large number of buses on the bandh day. State's Transport Minister Reddy told news agency ANI that he has given instructions for operating buses so that there is no inconvenience to the public.

An alternative plan has been made so that there is no problem for the public on Monday. The Transport Minister held a meeting with the Commissioner of the Transport Department and senior police officials. On September 11, officials were instructed to take action to ensure that there is no trouble for the general public and school children. The transport minister instructed the officials to ply government buses on the routes to schools and colleges in Bengaluru. He also directed that more buses should be arranged near hospitals so that patients do not face any problems.

Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today

Bengaluru traffic police have also issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association’s call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on Monday. “There might be disruption in the operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory stated.

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

“Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram. Vehicles coming from Goodshed Road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna Circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre. Vehicles coming from Ananda Rao Circle should move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road. Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle, proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle,” the advisory mentioned.