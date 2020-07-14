Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 declared; total 61.80% students clear exam; girls outshine boys this year too

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 at 12 noon on Tuesday (July 14) at on its official website karresults.nic.in. The results were first declared via SMS at 11.30 am. The overall pass percentage was 61.80%. It was 61.73% in 2019. State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has congratulated the PUC team for managing the exams well and processed the results. There were 70 valuation centers in Karnataka.

This year too, girls have outscored boys in Karnataka 2nd PUC exam. This year, 68.73% girl students have passed as against 54.73% boys. Girls had scored 76.2% percent marks as compared to the boys who scored 66.58% in the science category in 2019. In the Commerce stream, the total pass percentage of girls was 65.52% as compared to boys’ 66.39% last year.

In the Arts stream, the total pass percentage among girls was 41.27% as compared to 50.53% among the boys in 2019.

DPUE Karnataka had conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations 2020 in between March 4 to March 21, 2020. Around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations this year. DPUE has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020 on May 5, 2020.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier said the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

Kumar had also informed that the students will get information about the results on their mobile phones at 11:30 am. Results will be first released on mobile phones and after 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website karresults.nic.in, he added.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

Those who have cleared the exam can now register at the official website, pue.kar.nic.in for admission to graduate courses. The next session for these students is expected to begin by August while fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September. Earlier, these sessions start by July.