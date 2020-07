Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 to be released shortly, check karresults.nic.in.

BENGALURU: The results of the Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams will be declared shortly at 11.30 AM on Tuesday (July 14).

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) Karnataka will declare the results in online mode only at the official website of the board i.e. at karresults.nic.in. In order to access their result, students need to log in at the official website of the board by entering their registration number.

Apart from online mode, students will also be able to access the 2nd PUC result 2020 through SMS facility as well.

Students who wish to receive the Karnataka PUC Results 2020 on their registered mobile number, should keep their mobile phones fully charged and register their mobile number and the date of birth on the official site. The results would be sent to them through SMS.

DPUE Karnataka has conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations 2020 in between March 4 to March 21, 2020. Around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations this year. DPUE has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020 on May 5, 2020.

According to Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

Kumar added that the students will get information about the results on their mobile phones at 11:30 am. Results will be first released on mobile phones and after 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

The PUC exam was conducted from March 4-21 but the last paper, which was to be conducted on March 23, was postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country. The pending paper was later held on June 18.

"Our state is the first in south India to announce the PUC result. The results of 6.75 lakh students will be announced on Tuesday," the minister said, adding that the supplementary examination has been cancelled. It was supposed to take place from July 16 to July 27 in the colleges itself and the results were to be announced on July 30.