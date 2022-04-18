हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka man clicks obscene pictures of his wife, shares them with his friends, booked

According to police, the accused had clicked the photographs when his wife fell unconscious after drinking juice laced with sedatives, reported IANS.

Karnataka man clicks obscene pictures of his wife, shares them with his friends, booked
Pic for representational use only

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against a man for allegedly circulating obscene pictures of his wife in Bengaluru and blackmailing her, according to an IANS report.

According to police, the accused had clicked the photographs when his wife fell unconscious after drinking juice laced with sedatives. The 30-year-old woman, a resident of Kanakapura road in Bengaluru, had lodged a complaint against her husband in this regard with Basavanagudi Women`s Police Station.

The victim had said that she had divorced her first husband in 2013 and married the accused after falling in love with him. Though the couple led a good life for some time the trouble started when the man started demanding dowry.

According to the police, the man was demanding that the victim transfer all the money of her father, who died recently, to him. The accused after clicking her photographs blackmailed her that if she did not give him the money, he would make her pictures viral.

The complainant has also alleged that the accused had also been torturing her to sleep with his friend. When she flatly refused to heed to his demands, the accused sent her pictures to his friends. The police are investigating the case.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaCrime against womenblackmailingObscenitySexual harassmentDowry
Next
Story

‘Think ahead and plan for India in 2047’: BJP president JP Nadda urges Indians

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Lakhimpur Violence: Supreme Court orders, Ashish Mishra to surrender