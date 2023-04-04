WATCH: Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar Throws Currency Notes During Poll Campaign, Booked

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has been booked by the Mandya rural police after a video showing him throwing Rs 500 currency notes at the artists during a poll campaign rally in the Mandya district went viral on social media. Sharing more details, Mandya police said, “On the direction of a local court in Mandya, the rural police booked KPCC president D K Shivakumar who was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ held on March 28.”

WATCH: KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar Throwing Rs 500 Currency Notes On Crowd

In a viral video, Shivakumar was seen standing atop a bus and throwing currency notes at people taking part in the election rally near Bevinahalli. Shivakumar was leading the Congress "Praja Dhwani Yatra" in the run-up to the Karnataka election. The Mandya Police registered the case against the Karnataka Congress chief for allegedly distributing cash during a poll campaign on the basis of the viral video.

The police action against Shivakumar came days after a non-cognizable offence was registered against him following a complaint alleging that he showered currency notes at the crowd, from his campaign bus at Bevinahalli village in Mandya Taluk on March 28. The matter was presented before a local court, which directed the police to register an FIR against the Karnataka Congress president.

Just Offered Money To An Idol Of God, Says KPCC Chief

DK Shivakumar has, however, defended himself, saying that he was not throwing currency notes at people. "I was offering money to an idol of a god that people participating in the rally were carrying on their heads," he said. After the complaint was lodged, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artistes who had performed a cultural event during the party campaign.

D K Shivakumar, a chief minister aspirant for the upcoming Karnataka polls, will contest the elections from Kanakapura assembly constituency. The BJP-ruled state will go to polls on May 10.