179 dead in flood-hit Kerala, Karnataka & Maharashtra; rains to continue lashing

At least 179 persons died and over 70 are missing in the flood-hit states of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra, official data indicated on Tuesday. The highest death toll of 88 was reported from Kerala, followed by 48 in Karnataka and 43 in Maharashtra.

Live TV

Torrential rains and flood situation in Kerala have led to many deaths and caused landslides in some districts. Of the 14 flood-battered districts in Kerala, Malappuram is the worst hit with the highest death toll of 29. As many as 1,332 relief camps are currently operational in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by other state ministers and top officials, will visit the flood-affected districts of Wayanad and Malappuram on Tuesday.

In Karnataka, 48 persons died while 12 others are missing. Over 6.73 lakh people and 50,000 animals were rescued. A total of 3,93,956 are have taken refuge in 1224 relief camps across the state. As per official data, 2738 villages across 17 districts and 86 Taluks have been affected. Landslides have been reported from Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamgaluru and Uttara Kannada districts. Connectivity in 136 major roads including national and state highways and major district roads have been disrupted due to floods and landslides. “The Pune-Bengaluru National Highway-4 in Kolhapur's Shiroli area was closed for traffic movement following waterlogging on the route due to continuous rain in the region,” informed Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

While the water has started receding in many flood-affected districts, the weather department has predicted “light to moderate rains” till in north interior Karnataka. Joint rescue teams of Fire and Emergency, SDRF, NDRF and Indian Army have evacuated 6.73 lakh people till Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has demanded Rs 10,000 crore for flood-relief work. “Situation is very bad. Home Minister Amit Shah amd Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. Loss of over 50,000 cr in the state. On 16th Aug, I'm going to Delhi to meet PM regarding this,” he said, adding, “I request Government of India to release 10,000 crore immediately.”

In Western Maharashtra, 43 people died while three were missing as of Monday, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said. A total of 4,08,322 people have been rescued from the district and evacuated to safer places, the data showed.As many as 1,224 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,93,956 people taking shelter in them, while 372 medical teams have been deployed.

The intensity of rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra has reduced considerably since Monday. Upper Krishna catchment area received light to moderate rains and isolated places heavy rains, rainfall has significantly reduced. As per IMD, the light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue.