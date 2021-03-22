After Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka makes COVID-19 negative report mandatory for people coming from Punjab and Chandigarh

New Delhi: After Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka on Monday (March 22) made it compulsory for passengers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh to produce a negative COVID-19 result.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, Karnataka has mandated a negative RT-PCR certificate for people visiting from the aforementioned states.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that strict restrictions are being imposed to contain the second wave of coronavirus, but refuted the need for implementation of semi-lockdown or full-fledged lockdown.

"Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes," PTI quoted him as saying. He also urged people to get the coronavirus vaccination.

“Three COVID Care Centres will be operational in Bengaluru this week. We can contain the second wave if people co-operate,’ Sudhakar told reporters.

He also said that a decision regarding educational institutes, in consultation with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, will be taken in case of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On March 15, Karnataka had mandated RT-PCR tests for people travelling from Maharashtra and Kerala.

“The government is strictly screening incoming travellers from high caseload states of Maharashtra and Kerala. If there is no negative RT-PCR test, they are subjected to tests at the border,” the Karnataka Health Minister asserted.

The total active cases reached 13,512 on March 22, while the death toll reached 12,434 in the state, as per Health Ministry data.

