AIMIM

AIMIM is like Taliban of Karnataka: BJP leader CT Ravi ahead of civic body polls

The elections to the city corporations of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi, along with bypolls to a few other urban local bodies, will be held on September 3.

File Photo

Bengaluru: Days ahead of the civic body polls to be held in various districts of Karnataka, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday (August 31) equated Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to the Taliban.

Ravi said that the AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka and that they would not be accepted by the people.

"AIMIM is like the Taliban of Karnataka. The issues of Taliban, AIMIM, and SDPI are the same. Taliban will not be accepted in Kalaburagi," says BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi in Kalaburagi on Kalaburagi City Corporation polls.

Watch the clip here:

The counting of votes will take place on September 6. The model code of conduct had come into effect on August 16.

Elections will be held for a total of 252 wards across seven urban local bodies.

They include city corporations of Belagavi (58 wards), Hubballi-Dharwad (82), Kalaburagi (55), along with the Doddaballapur City Municipal Council (31), Tarikere Town Municipal Council (23), Bidar City Municipal Council (2) and Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (1).

According to the commission, there are a total of 14.01 lakh eligible voters, with the highest being in Hubballi-Dharwad - 8.11 lakh. Elections are being held as the term of some of these local bodies has ended and due to orders of the High Court, the Election Commission said. 

AIMIM Taliban CT Ravi Karnataka civic body polls
