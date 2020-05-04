Bengaluru braces for coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 3.0 as number of cases in Karnataka rise to 642

Bengaluru: As India enters its third phase of lockdown on Monday (May 4, 2020), the capital city of Karnataka got back to a bit normalcy as relaxation like opening of standalone shops and liquor stores were permitted in the city. The Karnataka government on Sunday also issued an order to allow inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to 'undertake permitted activities' during the lockdown in the state.

The order issued by Karnataka govt read, "In continuation of the Government Order dated May 2, the undersigned, in his capacity of Chairman, State Executive Committee, hereby permits inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles to undertake permitted activities in the following manner."

Adding, "Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts will be treated as single unit for the purpose of movement during daytime between 7 am to 7 pm to undertake permitted activities only with the production of letter from Company/Organization they are working in and the official Identity Card of the Company/Organization. Hence, no other inter-district passes will be required to move across these districts."

"For other districts, inter-district movement passes for permitted activities will be required, which will be issued by concerned Deputy Commissioners of districts/ Deputy Commissioner of Police in Commissionerates. No inter-district passes shall be issued for non-permitted activities except on one-time basis for stranded persons," the order states.

However, malls, cinema halls, barbershops and markets (barring essential goods) will continue to remain closed.

Bengaluru is one of three districts in Karnataka that has been classified as a 'red zone' by the centre but states have been given powers to lower the classification. A fine amount up to Rs 2000 will be charged for not wearing masks in public places in Bengaluru.

There will be no activity in the 123 containment zones in Karnataka, including 23 in Bengaluru that has 70 active cases out of the 149 recorded so far. It is to be noted that out of the 13 places which reported positive cases in Karnataka on Sunday, four are from Bengaluru city.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Karnataka on Monday surged to 642 including 304 discharged cases and 26 deaths. 28 new cases were reported on Monday in the state.