BJP releases list of candidates for bypolls in Karnataka, Goa

The bypolls in all the three constituencies will be held on May 19.

The bypolls in all the three constituencies will be held on May 19.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka and one in Goa. The bypolls in all the three constituencies will be held on May 19, during the last phase of Lok Sabha election.

In Karnataka, BJP has named former MLA SI Chikkanagowdar and Avinash Jadhav as candidates to contest the Kundgol and Chincholi assembly seats. 

The bypoll to Kundgol seat fell vacant following the death of MLA and Minister CS Shivalli while election in Chincholi was necessitated as Umesh Jadhav quit as Congress MLA and joined BJP to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress has fielded Subash Rathod from Chincholi and widow of CS Shivalli - Kusumavathi as the candidate from Kundgol.

Live TV

Meanwhile, in Goa, BJP announced the candidature of former MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar for the Panaji Assembly bypoll. 

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March.

Mnday is the last date for filing nominations for the May 19 bypolls, for which the results will be declared on May 23, along with Lok Sabha election.

