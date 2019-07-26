BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at 6 pm

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the state chief minister for the fourth time at 6 pm on Friday after state Governor Vajubhai Vala accepted his stake to form the government.

The development was confirmed by the state BJP on Twitter.

Shri @BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today evening at 6 pm — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 26, 2019

The Lingayat strongman met the Governor around 10 am on Friday, three days after the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition failed a trust vote.

"I met governor to form the Govt and take oath as CM. Governor has agreed and given letter. I will take oath as CM between 6 to 6:15pm today," he said after meeting the Governor.

Letter submitted by Yeddyurappa to Governor

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy had submitted his resignation to the Governor after the Congress-JD(S)-led government lost the trust vote in the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, July 23. The 14-month-old Congress-JD-S government lost the floor test by 105-99 after three weeks of intense power struggle in the state.

The 75-year-old BJP politician from Karnataka, has a career spanning over five decades. He became the Karnataka CM on three occasions - from November 12 to 19, 2007, from May 30, 2008, to July 31, 2011, and again in 2018 from May 17 to 19.

A hard-boiled RSS Swayamsevak, Yeddyurappa , joined the right-wing Hindu outfit when he was barely 15, and cut his political teeth in the Jana Sangh, the BJP's forerunner, in his home-town Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. He is credited for laying the foundation of BJP in this southern state.