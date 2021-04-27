CBI files supplementary chargesheet against former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig in IMA scam

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (April 27) filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig in Rs 4000-crore I-Monetary Advisor (IMA) scam case in Bengaluru.

Along with him, others including the MD of IMA Group Mansoor Khan have been named in the charge sheet.

It was alleged that Baig received several crores of rupees from IMA funds for election expenditure. It was further alleged that the accused was also utilising the said funds for day-to-day expenditure including salaries of employees of his firm.

The accused allegedly spent the funds for various social and cultural activities in his constituency to increase his popularity.

The funds of IMA were allegedly unauthorized deposits raised from innocent public to the tune of Rs 4000 crore(approximately) from around one lakh investors. It has been alleged that money was diverted to the former minister so that the firm could continue its illegal activities.

It may be recalled that CBI had registered four cases in the said scam earlier and filed three charge sheets and as many supplementary charge sheets against 33 accused including MD & CEO of said Group, its directors, several private persons, Revenue and Police officials.

It was alleged that the said Group had raised unauthoriaed deposits and cheated the public by failing to repay the principal and as well as the promised returns.

These funds were allegedly diverted for acquiring properties, paying bribe amounts etc. Several properties including moveable and immovable were identified and attached under KPIDFE (Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments) Act, 2004.

