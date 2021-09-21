Dalit family fined Rs 23,000 after toddler enters Hanuman temple in Karnataka

Koppal: In a shocking incident, a Dalit family was fined Rs 23,000 after their two-year-old son entered a Hanuman temple in Miyapura village in Koppal district of Karnataka.

The incident took place on September 4 when the father of the toddler took him to the temple to seek blessings on his birthday. He was careful not to enter the temple as it was “forbidden” by the members of the upper caste. However, the boy ran inside the temple to pray and came back.

Infuriated with this, members of the upper caste held a meeting on September 11. They said that the temple was desecrated by the Dalit boy’s entry and sought Rs 23,000 from the parents of the boy to perform purification rituals.

However, the district administration which came to know about the development has sent police, revenue and social welfare department officials to the village. The officers have conducted an awareness programme with regard to untouchability for all villagers.

The officers took members of the upper caste to task for imposing a fine on the Dalit boy`s parents and let them off after warning that legal action will be initiated if they repeat this.

T. Sridhar, Superintendent of Police, Koppal, told IANS that he visited the spot. The culprits were admonished. They apologized to the father of the boy. Though the police went to the house of the victim to convince him to lodge a complaint, the community elders decided not to do so as it will breed animosity.

"The people from upper caste themselves opposed the action of the members of their own community and apologized to the Dalit boy`s family," he explained.

