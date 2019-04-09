Davangere Lok Sabha constituency

Davangere is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Davangere will be going to polls on April 23 and counting will be held on May 23.

Davangere parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar, Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri and Honnali.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party leader GM Siddeshwara had won the seat by a narrow margin of 17607 votes. GM Siddeshwara bagged 518894 votes while his nearest rival from Congress Mallikarjun secured 501287 votes.

The fight in the 2009 election as well had been extremely close. Bharatiya Janata Party leader GM Siddeshwara had won in 2009 bagging 423447 votes while Congress leader Mallikarjun had been close second with 421423 votes.

In Davangere, 79.75 per cent or 1115132 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 18 contestants who were in the fray, 16 of them lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again nominated GM Siddeshwara while Congress has named HB Manjappa for the seat.